All Maryland State employees to receive unexpected .5% raise and $500 bonus

| September 19, 2018

A letter distributed to all Maryland state employees yesterday announced a .5% across the board increase in salary as well as a one time $500 bonus in April 2019. This is in addition to the already scheduled 2% cost of living increase in January.

The administration said their fiscal management and the surplus announced by the Comptroller last month enabled the unexpected windfall for the nearly 50,000 state employees.

