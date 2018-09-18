All County parks now open 7 days a week

County Executive Steve Schuh announced the Department of Recreation and Parks’ regional parks will be open seven days a week beginning September 4, 2018. Regional parks hours will be 7:00 a.m. to dusk every day.

“Opening our beautiful regional parks every day is wonderful benefit for the health and enjoyment of our citizens,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “These parks offer exceptional amenities from playgrounds to boats ramps. Some with sweeping views of our majestic waterfronts and others nestled in lush woodlands. All wonderful places to spend a day with family and friends”.

Traditionally, regional parks were only open 6 days a week. Fall is the perfect time to purchase an annual permit or lifetime senior pass for unlimited free access to the parks and all their amenities. Residents may purchase a park pass by visiting anyone of the regional parks. The fee schedule for purchasing a park pass is as follows:

Annual Vehicle Entry Permit Fee:

Anne Arundel County Resident – $30.00

Non-Resident – $40.00

Lifetime Senior Citizen Permit Fee – $40.00

Daily Entry Fees

Daily Vehicle Parking Fee: $6.00

Daily Vehicle Parking Fee – Physically Challenged: $5.00 per vehicle (MVA handicapped tags or hanging permit required)

Daily Vehicle Parking – Service Connected: Free per vehicle (Military Individuals, Veterans and their Families – Services connected I.D. required)

Quiet Waters Park is located at 600 Quiet Waters Park Road in Annapolis is known as the “crown jewel” of the Anne Arundel County park system and is situated between the South River and Harness Creek. Visitors can enjoy trails winding through forests and past grassy fields, a children’s playground, or picnic among 340 acres of beautiful park land. www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/quiet-waters/

Kinder Farm Park is located at 1001 Kinder Farm Park Road in Millersville and is a 288-acre park offering a variety of natural and recreational activities, including walking, biking, and bird watching, fishing and picnicking.

www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/kinder-farm/index.html

Fort Smallwood Park is located at 9500 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena and consists of approximately 90 acres at the tip of a peninsula in northeastern Anne Arundel County where the Patapsco River and Rock Creek meet the Chesapeake Bay. Fort Smallwood provides many recreational amenities, including a 380-foot fishing pier, children’s playground, historic gun battery and barracks, walking rails, beaches, pond and volleyball courts. Fort Smallwood also offers an accessible playground for children of all ages.

www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/fort-smallwood/index.html

Downs Park is located at 8311 John Downs Loop in Pasadena and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay and offers a variety of natural and recreation activities throughout its 236 acres and offers more than five miles of paved and natural trails, as well as a fishing pier, children’s playground, two basketball courts and an amazing view of the Chesapeake Bay.

www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/downs/

Enjoy and explore our parks!!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB