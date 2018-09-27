Rams Head Promotions announces Alan Parsons at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, November 18th at 7:30pm. Tickets on sale Friday, September 28th at 12pm.

Alan Parsons began his storied career as an assistant engineer at the famed Abbey Road Studios working on projects such as The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Let It Be. He quickly became one of the most sought-after names in the recording industry for his engineering work on Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, the Year Of The Cat album with Al Stewart, and two albums with American prog rock band Ambrosia to name a few.

In 1975 Parsons met Eric Woolfson who not only became his manager, but joined forces with Alan as a songwriting and performing partner for what became known as The Alan Parsons Project. The APP’s debut album, Tales Of Mystery And Imagination based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe paved the way for a signing to Clive Davis’ newly launched Arista label and a string of hit albums, namely I Robot (1977), Pyramid (1978), The Turn of a Friendly Card (1980), Eye in the Sky (1982), Ammonia Avenue (1984), Vulture Culture (1985), Stereotomy (1986) and Gaudi (1987).

Alan Parsons has received a large number of awards including 11 Grammy nominations, The Les Paul Award in 1995 and The Diva Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in Munich, Germany in June 2012. He is in demand as a public speaker and was keynote speaker at the 2014 Audio Engineering Society Convention in Los Angeles.

The current live band consists of Alan on acoustic guitar, keyboards and vocals, P.J. Olsson on vocals, Tom Brooks on keyboards, Guy Erez on bass, Jeff Kollman on guitar and vocals, Danny Thompson on Drums, Todd Cooper on sax, percussion and vocals, and Dan Tracey on guitar and vocals.

FOR TICKETS:

Ticketfly.com

www.marylandhall.org

Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545

