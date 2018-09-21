AACPL to host free medical marijuana program

The Maryland City at Russett Library is hosting a presentation by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) to address the growing impact of the legalization of medical cannabis in the county.

Joy Strand, executive director of the MMCC, will speak on the the history and current state of the medical cannabis industry in Maryland. Library customers can expect to learn about the regulations and processes relating to both business opportunities and personal medical use of cannabis.

Proponents, as well as opponents, of medical cannabis will be able to have their questions answered in this public forum. The goal of the event is to broaden understanding and dispel any misconceptions surrounding medical cannabis.

Tuesday, September 25 at 6:30 pm

Maryland City at Russett Library | 3501 Russett Common | Laurel, MD 20724

