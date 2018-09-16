AACC’s Dawn Lindsay appointed to board of American Assn. of Community Colleges

Dr. Dawn Lindsay, Anne Arundel Community College president, recently was appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges’ board of directors.

The primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges, the association represents nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and more than 12 million students. The 32-member board acts on behalf of the institutional members to create and maintain a vision for the association, and to determine and ensure that the organization adheres to appropriate standards of performance.

“Our association is once again so fortunate to have such highly respected community college leaders guiding our board,” said Walter G. Bumphus, association president and CEO. “Their experience and leadership will be key to implementing national strategic initiatives that will help member colleges serve their students.”

Lindsay’s appointment began July 1 and ends June 30, 2021. She has been in the community college system more than 29 years, and, as a one of 32 board members, she also will serve on committees, councils and commissions.

Lindsay also is a member of the board of directors of the League for Innovation in the Community College, the American Association of Community Colleges and member of the Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council and the Education Council of the National Association of Manufacturers. Regionally, she was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. She also serves on the board of the Fort Meade Alliance and the Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Lindsay earned a doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University, a master’s in Educational Counseling, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Social Work from McDaniel College.

