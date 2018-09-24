“Herrmann
| September 24, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents 2018

Judith Hill

Monday, November 5

7:30pm| $39.50

 

Annapolis Pride Presents

Drag Brunch

Saturday, November 17

12:30pm| $20

 

Comedian T.J. Miller

Sunday, December 9

6pm & 9pm | $35

 

Stephen Kellogg

Friday, December 28

8pm | $25

 

Amy Grant (2nd Night Added)

Thursday, February 28

8pm | $95

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/25 Lita Ford

09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

10/01 Iris Dement

10/02 Basia

10/03 Rockapella

10/04 English Beat

10/05 Michael Franks

10/06 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

10/07 Anders Osborne *Matinee Show

10/07 Manhattan Transfer

10/09 Doyle Bramhall II

10/10 & 10/11 Three Dog Night

10/12 Jane Monheit

10/13 Elizabeth Cook w. Caleb Caudle *All Ages Matinee

10/13 Fordham & Dominion Brewing Presents CHEESETOBERFEST in Dover, Delaware

10/13 & 10/14 Eric Hutchinson & The Believers w. Jeremy Messersmith

10/15 The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids

10/16 JJ Grey

10/17 Candy Dulfer

10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall

10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody

10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles

10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins

10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour

10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour

10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Andie Pontani

10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show

10/28 Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings

10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason

10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard

10/31 Acoustic Alchemy

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

