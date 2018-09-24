A Drag Brunch and more Amy Grant coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Judith Hill
Monday, November 5
7:30pm| $39.50
Annapolis Pride Presents
Drag Brunch
Saturday, November 17
12:30pm| $20
Comedian T.J. Miller
Sunday, December 9
6pm & 9pm | $35
Stephen Kellogg
Friday, December 28
8pm | $25
Amy Grant (2nd Night Added)
Thursday, February 28
8pm | $95
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/25 Lita Ford
09/26 George Porter Jr. & The Runnin’ Pardners
09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience
09/28 Hiroshima
09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts
10/01 Iris Dement
10/02 Basia
10/03 Rockapella
10/04 English Beat
10/05 Michael Franks
10/06 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
10/07 Anders Osborne *Matinee Show
10/07 Manhattan Transfer
10/09 Doyle Bramhall II
10/10 & 10/11 Three Dog Night
10/12 Jane Monheit
10/13 Elizabeth Cook w. Caleb Caudle *All Ages Matinee
10/13 Fordham & Dominion Brewing Presents CHEESETOBERFEST in Dover, Delaware
10/13 & 10/14 Eric Hutchinson & The Believers w. Jeremy Messersmith
10/15 The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids
10/16 JJ Grey
10/17 Candy Dulfer
10/17 Rams Head Presents Jonny Lang at Maryland Hall
10/19 Full Moon Fever: One Night of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
10/20 FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
10/20 Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
10/23 Don Felder formerly of The Eagles
10/24 Pokey LaFarge w. The Watson Twins
10/25 Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour
10/26 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: The Eclipse Sessions Tour
10/27 Burlesque-A-Pades Halloween Spooktacular feat. Andie Pontani
10/28 Melodies & Visions: Loving David Glaser *Matinee Show
10/28 Femmes of Rock Starring Bella Electric Strings
10/29 The Very Best Of Dave Mason
10/30 Boscoe France Band & Magnolia Boulevard
10/31 Acoustic Alchemy
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB