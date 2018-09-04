4th Annual CrowFest scheduled for September 9th

Crow Vineyard & Winery will be holding their fourth annual CrowFest festival on Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 11AM-5PM .

The festival is day four of the Chestertown Jazz Festival . To purchase tickets, please visit: CrowVineyardAndWinery.com/event/crowfest-2018/ .

CrowFest is Crow Vineyard & Winery’s festival to celebrate the bounty of the Eastern Shore and the beginning of the harvesting of their grapes. Come spend the day enjoying the award winning Crow wines and the talents of additional Eastern Shore vendors. There will be live music provided by the High & Wides and local food offerings from Smoke, Rattle & Roll Food Truck, Kilby Ice Cream MooTruck, Orchard Point Oyster Co., Eve’s Cheese, Chester River Aronia, Nolia Chocolates, Red Acres Lettuce, Olivins, Happy Chicken Bakery, Lockbriar Farms, and Caffè Gelato . Additional vendors present will include Painted Sky Alpaca Farm, Barrel Smith Designs, Creative Catch, Shippen Creek, Chainsaw Carving by Josh, Beck Fleming Photography, Colleen Miller Independent Thirty One Gifts, River Warrior Yoga, and a demonstration from Tempest Forge Blacksmith . There will also be multiple activities for kids, hayrides through the vineyard, grape stomping and more!

Various seminars will be running throughout the day, to be announced. Returning from last year will be a celebrity cooking demonstration from Chef Robbie Jester , Executive Chef of Stone Balloon, Culinary Director of High 5 Hospitality , as seen on Food Network ’s Guy’s Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay . VIPs will be treated to a roped off section with tastings and wine pairings from each seminar.

General Admission tickets include a complimentary wine glass, tasting of four wines paired with local food producers, additional vendors, live music, and more. The VIP package for the day includes the general admission perks as well as the VIP seating at all seminars; including the celebrity chef demonstration with wine pairing, a private winery tour with Judy & Roy Crow, and a tasting of additionally selected Crow wines. General Admission tickets are $12 in advance or $16 at the gate . VIP Tickets are $25 and $20 for Wine Club Members . Guests under 21 years of age and designated drivers are $10 and children under 5 years of age are FREE .

To purchase tickets in advance, please visit: CrowVineyardAndWinery.com/event/crowfest-2018/ .

Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The family also runs a Farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef.

