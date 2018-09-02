Two local agencies have partnered to create the Amps & Ales Festival, hosting the second annual event at Arundel Mills adjacent to Maryland Live! on Saturday September 15th.

Symmetry Agency and Humdinger Productions, alongside Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel, and Arundel Mills, are bringing the popular AMPS & ALES CRAFT BEER AND MUSIC FESTIVAL to the Arundel Mills entertainment district for their second year. With over 40 craft beverages, a wine garden, food trucks, local music, and artesian vendors, the festival will be perfect for all-afternoon entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “World’s Largest Flip Cup Game.”

Amps & Ales will host over 25 of Maryland’s regional breweries including Atlas Brew Works, Bells Beer, Boulevard Brewing Company, Brewer’s Art, Charm City Meadworks, DuClaw, Flying Dog, Heavy Seas Brewery, Henry’s Hard Soda, Jailbreak Brewing, Monument City Brewing Company, Port City Brewing, Terrapin Beer, and Yards. New this year, wine tastings will be available in the Linganore Winecellars Wine Garden.

What makes the Amps & Ales festival stand apart from other festivals is the music lineup. This year, the festival will feature live music performances all day from a few of the area’s most popular local bands.

Black Alley , hailing from the nation’s capital, brings a mixture of hip-hop, soul and rock.

, hailing from the nation’s capital, brings a mixture of hip-hop, soul and rock. Jah Works is synonymous with the best roots reggae band in the region.

is synonymous with the best roots reggae band in the region. Kanye Twitty is a party band that plays like a mixtape of your favorite country, rock, and hip-hop.

The festival will be from 1pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 15th at the Arundel Mills Mall – Cinemark Parking Lot — 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, MD.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $35 in advance with unlimited samples ($40 at gate) and $95 for Limited Jameson Caskmates VIP experience featuring early festival entrance, unlimited samples, finger food, t-shirt, a private restroom, and a commemorative pint glass!

More information on how to be part of the event can be found at www.AmpsandAles.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB