2 killed in another wrong-way crash on Route 50 in Annapolis

UPDATE: 12:15pm Victims identified.

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in which two people died early Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly after 12:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Ridgely Avenue on a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Ford Expedition was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 when it crashed into a motorcycle.

There were two people on the motorcycle, a male and female, who were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford Expedition was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Annapolis Barrack for processing.

The victims were identified as Donald Tyner, 56, and Janell McDougald, 45, both of Baltimore, Md.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal charges being filed.

Source : Maryland State Police

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB