Registration open for First Sail Workshops to be held during boat show

The First Sail Workshop, a program offered at the The First Sail Workshop, a program offered at the United States Sailboat Show , October 4-8, 2018, goes on sale today, announced the Annapolis Boat Shows. This hands-on program sponsored by Annapolis Boat Shows, SailTime, Freedom Boat Club, and the American Sailing Association is designed for the beginning sailor. Participants in the First Sail Workshop learn basics of sailing in a 45-minute classroom session at the National Sailing Hall of Fame, immediately followed by 90 minutes on the water with American Sailing Association instructors on a Beneteau First 22 provided by SailTime or a Catalina 22 Sport provided by Freedom Boat Club.

“The Annapolis Boat Shows is dedicated to providing programs that are educational and attract more boaters to the sailing lifestyle. We work hard to bring new people into the sport of boating through enjoyable educational programs and workshops. One of our missions is to encourage the growth of sailing whenever an opportunity presents itself,” said Paul Jacobs, president, Annapolis Boat Shows.

“First Sail Workshops have proven to be one of our most entertaining offerings. We are pleased to welcome Freedom Boat Club, joining the SailTime Sailing Club as a sponsor. New this year, workshop attendees will learn on either the Catalina 22 Sport or Beneteau First 22. Both boats are excellent platforms for learning the basics of sailing,” Jacobs added.

In describing the entire October weekend in Annapolis, Jacobs stated that this is an iconic, internationally acclaimed boat show, one of only two all-sail shows in the country. The United States Sailboat Show represents the sailing lifestyle, the sport of sailing, sailboats large and small, and all the gear and accessories that come along with each.

Admission to the United States Sailboat Show is included with First Sail Workshop registration. All workshop participants receive a one-year $30 Basic Membership to BoatU.S. Participants must sign a release of liability waiver, and registration is open to children 8 years and older with an accompanying parent or guardian.

First Sail Workshops are held four times per day. Advance registration is required.

Dates & Prices

Thursday, October 4 – $75

Friday, October 5 – $65

Saturday, October 6 – $65

Sunday, October 7 – $65

Monday, October 8 – $65

Daily at 9:00am, 11:00am, 1:15pm, and 3:30pm.

Related

Category: Boating, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB