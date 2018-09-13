13 indicted in 2 county drug ring
As a result of a joint investigation that began in early 2017, the Howard County and Anne Arundel County Police Departments are announcing 13 indictments in a drug ring that was operating in both counties.
The two agencies, with additional assistance from the Laurel Police Department, conducted a lengthy investigation into a high-level cocaine and heroin distributor, Marvin Little, 30, of Laurel, operating across the central Maryland area. During the investigation, detectives served 10 search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of:
- More than $300,000 in cash
- Jewelry valued at more than $180,000
- Five vehicles
- Five handguns (one stolen)
- An assault rifle (stolen)
- Approximately 12.5 kilograms of cocaine
- Approximately 1.25 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl mix
Of the 13 indictments, all in Howard County, seven are listed below. The other names are not releasable at this time due to sealed indictments or other outstanding investigative issues.
MARVIN CRAIG LITTLE, 30, OF LAUREL, INDICTED FEB. 16, 2018
1. Kingpin Cocaine
2. Kingpin Heroin
3. Gang Participation
4. Conspiracy Cocaine
5. Conspiracy Heroin
6. Import Heroin
7. Volume Dealer Heroin
8. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin
9. Import Cocaine
10. Volume Dealer Cocaine
11. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
12. Import Cocaine
13. Volume Dealer Cocaine
14. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
15. Volume Dealer Cocaine
16. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
17. Import Cocaine
18. Import Cocaine
19. Volume Dealer Cocaine
20. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
21. Armed Trafficking
22. Volume Dealer Heroin
23. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin
24. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl mix
25. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
26. Disqualified Possession of Regulated Firearm
27. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin
28. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl mix
29. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
30. Volume Dealer Cocaine
31. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
32. Import Cocaine
MICHAEL ALEXANDER WARD, 23, OF LAUREL, INDICTED FEB. 16, 2018
1. Gang Participation
2. Conspiracy Cocaine
3. Conspiracy Heroin
4. Volume Dealer Heroin
5. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin
6. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine
7. Possess with Intent Fentanyl
8. Possess with Intent Fentanyl mix
STEPHEN LEE WISE JR., 41, OF ODENTON, INDICTED MARCH 28, 2018
1. Conspiracy – Narcotic Drug
2. Volume Dealer – Heroin
JESSE RAY SPIELMAN, 22, OF CROFTON, INDICTED MARCH 28, 2018
1. Conspiracy- Narcotic Drug
LARRY RUFFUS SADDLER, 32, OF LAUREL, INDICTED MARCH 28, 2018
1. Conspiracy – Narcotic Drug
SAMSON MESFUN, 34, OF OAKLEY, CA, INDICTED MAY 2, 2018
1. Conspiracy to import cocaine
2. Conspiracy to Distribute cocaine
REGINALD BRYAN MATHIS, 34, OF TEMPLE HILLS, INDICTED MAY 2, 2018
1. Conspiracy to distribute narcotic drug
