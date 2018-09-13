13 indicted in 2 county drug ring

As a result of a joint investigation that began in early 2017, the Howard County and Anne Arundel County Police Departments are announcing 13 indictments in a drug ring that was operating in both counties.

The two agencies, with additional assistance from the Laurel Police Department, conducted a lengthy investigation into a high-level cocaine and heroin distributor, Marvin Little, 30, of Laurel, operating across the central Maryland area. During the investigation, detectives served 10 search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of:

More than $300,000 in cash

Jewelry valued at more than $180,000

Five vehicles

Five handguns (one stolen)

An assault rifle (stolen)

Approximately 12.5 kilograms of cocaine

Approximately 1.25 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl mix

Of the 13 indictments, all in Howard County, seven are listed below. The other names are not releasable at this time due to sealed indictments or other outstanding investigative issues.

MARVIN CRAIG LITTLE, 30, OF LAUREL, INDICTED FEB. 16, 2018

1. Kingpin Cocaine

2. Kingpin Heroin

3. Gang Participation

4. Conspiracy Cocaine

5. Conspiracy Heroin

6. Import Heroin

7. Volume Dealer Heroin

8. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

9. Import Cocaine

10. Volume Dealer Cocaine

11. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

12. Import Cocaine

13. Volume Dealer Cocaine

14. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

15. Volume Dealer Cocaine

16. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

17. Import Cocaine

18. Import Cocaine

19. Volume Dealer Cocaine

20. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

21. Armed Trafficking

22. Volume Dealer Heroin

23. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

24. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl mix

25. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

26. Disqualified Possession of Regulated Firearm

27. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

28. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl mix

29. Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

30. Volume Dealer Cocaine

31. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

32. Import Cocaine

MICHAEL ALEXANDER WARD, 23, OF LAUREL, INDICTED FEB. 16, 2018

1. Gang Participation

2. Conspiracy Cocaine

3. Conspiracy Heroin

4. Volume Dealer Heroin

5. Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

6. Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

7. Possess with Intent Fentanyl

8. Possess with Intent Fentanyl mix

STEPHEN LEE WISE JR., 41, OF ODENTON, INDICTED MARCH 28, 2018

1. Conspiracy – Narcotic Drug

2. Volume Dealer – Heroin

JESSE RAY SPIELMAN, 22, OF CROFTON, INDICTED MARCH 28, 2018

1. Conspiracy- Narcotic Drug

LARRY RUFFUS SADDLER, 32, OF LAUREL, INDICTED MARCH 28, 2018

1. Conspiracy – Narcotic Drug

SAMSON MESFUN, 34, OF OAKLEY, CA, INDICTED MAY 2, 2018

1. Conspiracy to import cocaine

2. Conspiracy to Distribute cocaine

REGINALD BRYAN MATHIS, 34, OF TEMPLE HILLS, INDICTED MAY 2, 2018

1. Conspiracy to distribute narcotic drug

