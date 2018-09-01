“Herrmann
1 dead in overnight crash on I-97

| September 28, 2018
On September 28th at 1:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a motor vehicle collision with the reports of persons ejected from their vehicle in the area of southbound I-97 between Route 100 and Quarterfield Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene to locate a motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles. Information provided by witnesses to paramedics indicated that there were two separate accidents, with several patients being struck by an auto while they were outside of their vehicles following the first accident. 
One patient was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The age and gender of the patient with fatal injuries is not available. Two adults involved in the first accident, a male and female estimated to be in their 40s, were reportedly struck by an auto after they exited their vehicle following the first accident. Paramedics transported both patients to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The male patient was suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries and the female patient was suffering from injuries that were serious, but not apparently life-threatening. Paramedics also transported an infant female, estimated to be approximately 18-months old, from the same vehicle to the University of Maryland Medical Center with apparently minor injuries. A 26-year-old female driver of another vehicle was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.
