Yonder Mountain String Band, Trouble Funk, Penny & Sparrow all coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Trouble Funk
Saturday, August 25
9pm| $27.50
Just Announced: Jenn Grinels opening up for Teitur
Wednesday, September 12
8pm | $20
(currently on sale)
Boscoe France Band w. Magnolia Boulevard
Tuesday, October 30
8pm| $20
Yonder Mountain String Band
Wednesday, November 14
8pm| $46.50
Penny & Sparro
Sunday, November 18
8pm | $20
Anthony David & Sy Smith
Tuesday, November 20
8pm | $39.50
Newmyer Flyer Presents
The Best of Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix feat. Patty Reese, Kelly Bell, Tommy Lepson, Mama Moon
Friday, November 23
8pm | $29.50
The Next Best Thing Presents
Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Friday & Saturday, January 4 & 5
8:30pm | $35
Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
Saturday, February 2
8pm | $22.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
07/31 Thomas Dolby
08/01 Amanda Shires w. Sean Rowe
08/02 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Gabriel Kelley
08/03 + 04 The Bacon Brothers
08/05 Jake Shimabukuro w. Christie Lenee *All Ages Matinee
08/05 Melissa Manchester
08/06 + 08 Marc Broussard w. The Western Suns
08/07 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
08/09 Squirrel Nut Zippers
08/10 Dan Navarro w. Naked Blue
08/11 Garrett Park School of Music Presents: Rock Ensemble Student Showcase II
08/11 Marshall Crenshaw
08/12 Aaron Neville Duo *All Ages Matinee
08/12 Kevin Nealon
08/13 Citizen Cope Solo
08/15 Shawn Mullins
08/16 Riders In The Sky
08/16 Rams Head Presents Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall
08/17 Jeff Daniels w. Ben Daniels
08/18 The Baylor Project
08/19 Bruce Off Broadway: A Ukulele Tribute to the Boss with Jim Boggia *All Ages Matinee
08/19 Howie Day w. Brian Mackey
08/20 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes
08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty
08/23 Suede
08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall
08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall
08/25 Trouble Funk
08/26 Indie Soul Showcase: A Night of Neo Soul & Spoken Word featuring Da’Neilia w. Aquil Mizan & The Bangladesh Project
08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter
08/28 Dick Dale
08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo
08/30 Bob James
08/31 The Classic Rock Experience
09/01 Art Sherrod Jr
09/02 Secret Society
09/04 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall
09/04 Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live
09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge
09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues
09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons
09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall
09/09 Freddie Jackson
09/10 Bret Michaels
09/11 Ana Popovic
09/12 Teitur w. Jenn Grinels
09/14 Stanley Clarke
09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee
09/16 Jonathan Butler
09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals
09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller
09/20 Mediaeval Baebes
09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph
09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Lades w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee
09/22 Pressing Strings
09/23 Euge Groove
09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience
09/28 Hiroshima
09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB