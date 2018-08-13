Volunteer Maryland celebrates graduation of Class 30

Volunteer Maryland has announced the graduation of Volunteer Maryland Class 30. This service year, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Volunteer Maryland, consisted of 27 AmeriCorps members – also known as Volunteer Coordinators – who worked to mobilized over 3,000 new volunteers who served 60,000 service hours in communities throughout Maryland.

“We are proud of the work that Volunteer Maryland Class 30 has accomplished in communities throughout Maryland,” said Nicki Fiocco Director of Volunteer Maryland. “The legacy they have left in our partner sites will continue to bear fruit for years to come, improving our communities and addressing issues important to Marylanders.”

Established in 1992, Volunteer Maryland places Volunteer Coordinators in partner organizations to increase volunteer program efficiencies, recruit volunteers, and develop volunteer programs. In 1993, Volunteer Maryland began utilizing funding from the Corporation for National Community Service to recruit AmeriCorps members to serve as Volunteer Coordinators.

Since its inception, Volunteer Maryland has developed partnerships with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and schools across Maryland – placing Volunteer Coordinators to help bridge the gap between communities facing critical problems and citizens who want to volunteer to solve those problems. The partnerships have resulted in over 31,000 volunteers mobilized to serve 1,730,000 volunteer hours in communities around the state.

Volunteer Maryland is currently accepting applications for the 2018-2019 service year. For more information on serving as a Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps member, visit: volunteer.maryland.gov/acm/.

