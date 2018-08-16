US Sailboat Show returning to Annapolis October 4-8, 2019

Known as the largest and most spectacular all-sail boat show, the United States Sailboat Show returns to Annapolis on October 4-8. Known as the largest and most spectacular all-sail boat show, the United States Sailboat Show returns to Annapolis on October 4-8.

In its 49th year, this five-day international event operates on miles of docks and offers acres of exhibits for sailors who come from around the world for this one-of-a-kind sailboat show.

“We are thrilled to present this great show in such a special venue like Annapolis,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “Not only is it America’s sailing capital, Annapolis has wonderful restaurants, crab cakes and raw oysters, waterfront bars, glorious sunsets, cobblestone streets, historic walking tours, and the U.S. Naval Academy.”

This is the only boat show in which virtually every major sailboat manufacturer debuts their newest and most exciting sailboats, and it includes the world’s largest collection of multihulls. Sailors board and inspect new designs and models on the market, make side-by-side comparisons, and talk to industry representatives about all aspects of buying and owning a sailboat.

Preview Day, Thursday, October 4th, is for those who want to be first in line for the unveiling of new boats, new products, and boat show discounts. It is a special day for the serious sailor. Preview Day is the best day to shop and an ideal day to avoid crowds and talk one-on-one with exhibitors and tour the sailboats.

Chesapeake Bay. Vacation Basin is a show within the show dedicated to chartering, travel, vacations, and charter boat ownership. Several dozen charter companies and tourism boards offer sailing adventures in exotic destinations around the world including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Bahamas, and closer to home in the

In addition to sailboats, the show has the latest in navigational equipment, high-tech electronics, boating accessories, clothing, gear, and related services such as boating clubs, charter companies, insurance firms, and lending institutions.

“This show guarantees to be fun with many educational opportunities for sailors at all levels. There are free cocktail and wine tastings throughout the show and a grand prize worth more than $15,000,” said Jacobs.

Learn from some of the world's most renowned sailors at the American Sailing Summit presented by: Annapolis Boat Shows, Blue Water Sailing, Chesapeake Bay, and Cruising World magazines. Educational opportunities include eight days of workshops, on-board trainings, and educational seminars.

Cruisers University offers a comprehensive curriculum on cruising and boat preparedness for sail and power cruisers. More than 50 courses are offered over four days and taught by expert instructors. For more go to CruisersUniversity.com

Take The Wheel, sponsored by Jeanneau, is an on- and off-water learning experience. The morning session covers sailboat design, how to maximize boating pleasure, and budget. In the afternoon choose two of the eight available monohulls and multihulls, and have a chance to get a stem to stern look with wind in the sails. This is an opportunity to demo sailboats, compare one against the other, fast track boat buying knowledge, and narrow the search for a new boat. The day is capped off with a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception.

One lucky boater will win the grand prize sponsored by Moorings and the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board, which includes airfare and a week charter in the BVI aboard the award-winning Moorings 4800 Sailing Catamaran.

