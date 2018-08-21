Unicorns set to confuse maze wanderers in Gambrills this September

Maryland Corn Maze is celebrating its 13th birthday this year and wanted UNICORNS as the theme for its PARTY! So, with the help of The MAiZE company – the world’s leading designer of more than 4,000 corn mazes to date, our farmers here at Maryland Sunrise Farm have been working hard to plant an intricate, challenging, UNICORN designed maze, in over 8 acres of corn, in Gambrills, MD.

Unicorns have been enchanting young and old across the globe throughout the ages and The Maryland Corn Maze hopes to challenge the wits of those seeking to find the one exit from its life size mind-boggling UNICORN shaped puzzle.

Though the correct pathway can be walked in only 15 minutes, most wandering maze-goers will require about one hour to travel through the 8 acres of twists, turns and decision points. There are ten posts to find in the maze. Answer the questions at the posts correctly and you will be guided to turn in the right direction! A 24’ tower sits in the center of the maze and a staff member keeps lookout at all times to guide patrons who have lost their way. It is said that we have both the highest tower (24’) and the largest maze (8 acres) in all of Maryland!

The UNICORN isn’t the only special animal at The Maryland Corn Maze. Maryland Sunrise Farm’s dairy cows have made a new friend… The Chick-fil-A cow! You will see the Chick-fil-A cow often wandering through the maze looking for his cow friends. He even comes for a slumber party once each Fall with his new Maryland Sunrise Farm cow friends! This year he gave the farm a birthday present to share with our maze friends… ‘anyone wearing their Maryland Corn Maze wristband will receive FREE drinks when dining at the two Waugh Chapel Chick-fil-As!’.

In addition to the Corn Maze, there are hours of fun to be had in the Farm Yard. You will find a hay ride, pumpkins, a play house, pedal carts, sling shots, a tire mountain, hay jumps, corn pits, balance beams, a hands on petting zoo, pony rides and more. You can even learn how to make butter… each person gets to make his or her own and taste it! It’s a full day of country fun!

New this year, the Maze will feature Friday Night Lights. Maze go-ers will have the opportunity to get lost in the dark on Friday evenings.

Maryland Sunrise Farm believes in feeding people through their farming efforts and it doesn’t stop there. We designate days at the Maze to collect food for the hungry in exchange for $ off admission.

The Maryland Corn Maze opens Sept 22 through November 4. Hours of operation are Friday 3:30- 10:30PM, Saturday 10:30-7PM, Sunday 11AM-6PM. Tuesday, October 23 (10AM-4PM). Weekdays, are available by reservation. The location is 381 Gambrills Rd Gambrills, MD 21054. Admission is $11 and discounts are offered for groups and military. For more information or to make reservations, email [email protected] or visit www.MDCornMaze.com.

