Tickets now on sale for the 51st Annual Maryland Seafood Festival

| August 23, 2018
The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

Enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 51st Annual Maryland Seafood Festival!  Come out on Sept. 8 & 9, 2018  at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Online tickets are on sale NOW.  Don’t delay.  Click here to purchase your tickets.

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.
What’s Cooking in 2018:

  • Over 100 seafood menu items
  • 28th Annual Crab Soup Cook-Off (Saturday)
  • Live music ALL DAY LONG
  • Private, custom CABANAS
  • Official Sand Soccer Tournament (Saturday)
  • Pro-Team Soccer Tournament & Clinics (Sunday)
  • Moon Bounce rides
  • Treasure Hunt sponsored by SPRINT
  • Xpogo stunt team
  • Chef cooking demos and sampling
  • Chesapeake Arts Village
  • Craft Beer & Oyster tasting
  • Back by popular demand – FIREWORKS!
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

Bring your family, friends, bathing suit and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities.  Buy your admission, crab soup cook-off tickets and/or parking tickets in advance! Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

