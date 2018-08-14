The Capital’s Bill Wagner named 2018 CRAB Cup Honoree

In honor of the many decades of writing excellence in the sailing community of Annapolis, The CRAB Cup has selected Bill Wagner, Sports Staff Writer and Sailing Editor of Capital Gazette Communications as its 2018 Honoree.

The presentation of the award will be made at The CRAB Cup Awards Ceremony at 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 18th at the Eastport Yacht Club. Presenting the award will be CRAB Vice President David Hankey; Title Sponsor Michelle Eichorn of Volvo Cars Annapolis; and, Dick Franyo, Founding Sponsor, owner of Boatyard Bar & Grill.

The award is being presented to Mr. Wagner for the exemplary role he has played in the Annapolis sailing community through his in-depth coverage of sailing events, activities, and critical issues facing the sailing community and city. His knowledge of sailing and the people who are important to the industry, from beginning racers to old pro’s, has served to enhance his reporting and made it enjoyable for persons with little or no sailing experience, as well as sailing enthusiasts to read his informative stories.

CRAB President Brad LaTour commented on the selection of Mr. Wagner, “Bill is someone we know and respect for his insight, balanced and inclusive reporting, especially adaptive sailing for persons with disabilities, which is important to the thousands of people who benefit from CRAB’s sailing programs.”

Dick Franyo, a Board Member of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, and the National Sailing Hall of Fame, voiced his support of the selection of Mr. Wagner, “Bill’s exemplary writing and thinking have certainly contributed to Annapolis being considered the “Sailing Capital of the United States.” He absolutely knows what he is talking about and reporting because he has made it a point to understand the issues and people behind them.”

“This is an honor that is all the more special in light of the tragedy that took the lives of so many fine reporters at The Capital Gazette,” added Paul Bollinger, CRAB Executive Director.

