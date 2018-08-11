Tax Free Week is here. Students have chance to win scholarship (#SHAREALERT)

Comptroller Peter Franchot is reminding Marylanders that Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week begins on Sunday, August 12 and runs through Saturday, August 18.

The Comptroller is once again joining with the Maryland Retailers Association (MRA) to promote a social media contest in which two winners will receive $2,500 and $1,000 scholarships, respectively, to any Maryland university, college or trade school.

To enter the contest during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, Maryland college students simply need to:

Take a Maryland-themed photo or video while shopping

Write a catchy caption

Post to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #shopmdtaxfree

Shoppers can like or follow the official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information. MRA, which is providing the scholarships, will select the two entries that best reflect the spirit of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week.

From August 12-18, any single qualifying article of clothing or footwear priced $100 or less – regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time – will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free.

Comptroller Franchot will be visiting the following local businesses this coming week to encourage shoppers to take advantage of these savings and to participate in the contest. Details about each visit will be released several days ahead of the planned stops.

Monday, Aug. 13: Sassanova – 7134 Bethesda Ln., Bethesda

Tuesday, Aug. 14: Out of Stock MD – 218 N. Market St., Frederick

Wednesday, Aug. 15: The Preppy Redneck – 213A S. Talbot St., St. Michaels

Friday, August 17: Quiet Storm – 1 N. Division St., Ocean City

For more information on qualifying items, visit marylandtaxes.gov, email [email protected] or call 410-260-7980 (Central Maryland) or toll-free at 1-800-MD-TAXES.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB