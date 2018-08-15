Sunset cruise to benefit Wellness House

“Herrmann
Join the Wellness House of Annapolis on August 22nd aboard the beautiful Catherine Marie, a Watermark yacht! This fabulous evening includes fabulous fare by Palate Pleasers, beer and wine provided by Eastport Liquors of Annapolis, live music by guitar duo Sly 45, and the chance to bid on a unique selection of silent auction experiences and excursions. All proceeds will support the mission of the Wellness House of Annapolis: to provide support, education, and services to help individuals and families who have been touched by cancer recover their health and well-being in a home-like environment. Tickets are on sale at www.whatsuptix.com/events/anchors-away-2018.

