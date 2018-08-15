“Stormwater and You” to be presented in Edgewater on August 22

In collaboration with Neighbors of the Mayo Peninsula, the Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy will offer “Stormwater and You,” an overview of what homeowners can do in their own yards to reduce polluted runoff. Special guest, Charlotte Shearin of the Critical Area, will be on hand to explore the unique aspects of Mayo’s land use and natural treasures. This session is open to any County resident but will focus especially on the unique aspects of the Mayo area. Following this interactive session, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the Master Watershed Steward Certification Course beginning this fall. In collaboration with Neighbors of the Mayo Peninsula, the Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy will offer “Stormwater and You,” an overview of what homeowners can do in their own yards to reduce polluted runoff. Special guest, Charlotte Shearin of the Critical Area, will be on hand to explore the unique aspects of Mayo’s land use and natural treasures. This session is open to any County resident but will focus especially on the unique aspects of the Mayo area. Following this interactive session, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the Master Watershed Steward Certification Course beginning this fall.

Wednesday, August 22nd, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Edgewater Library

25 Stepneys Ln, Edgewater

Partnership event with Neighbors of the Mayo Peninsula

The Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) certification course trains and supports citizens to become Master Watershed Stewards. Master Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need not have prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders.

The Certification Course is held annually from October through April at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center (975 Indian Landing Road, Millersville, MD 21108). A complete course schedule and additional information may be found at aawsa.org . Watershed Stewards may choose to serve within an Anne Arundel County community in which they live, work or worship. In addition to Steward training, participants choose to receive additional training in either rainscaping techniques or skills to work with their local school to promote environmental literacy with students.

. Applications may be accessed from their website once orientation is completed and are due no later than 5pm on Friday, September 14th. The upcoming certification course will begin October 27, 2018. Course dates and applications are available on their website. To learn more about the certification course, or to register for any of these Informational Orientation sessions, please click here . Applications may be accessed from their website once orientation is completed and are due no later than 5pm on Friday, September 14. The upcoming certification course will begin October 27, 2018. Course dates and applications are available on their website.

For more information about WSA please visit their website: www.aawsa.org

