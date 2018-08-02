State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance endorses Hogan

The Hogan for Governor campaign recently announced that the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance has endorsed Governor Larry Hogan’s re-election campaign. SLEOLA represents 1800 law enforcement officers in Maryland belonging to ten law enforcement agencies throughout the state. In 2014, SLEOLA endorsed then-Lt. Governor Anthony Brown. The Hogan for Governor campaign recently announced that the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance has endorsed Governor Larry Hogan’s re-election campaign. SLEOLA represents 1800 law enforcement officers in Maryland belonging to ten law enforcement agencies throughout the state. In 2014, SLEOLA endorsed then-Lt. Governor Anthony Brown. “During his first term, Maryland state law enforcement had no truer friend and ally than Governor Hogan,” said State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance President Jimmy Dulay. “Our members know that with Governor Hogan, we will always have an open door to the governor’s office, and a tireless advocate fighting on our behalf. Our members need to have a governor who will always have their back and we could not be prouder to endorse Governor Hogan for re-election!”



From the very beginning of the governor’s first term in office, he has worked to enact legislation and policies that support law enforcement. This past legislative session the governor pushed for and signed into law an expansion of his Hometown Heroes Act that boosted the state retirement income tax relief for these individuals by 50 percent to $15,000. This action built upon the Hometown Heroes Act of 2017, which exempted the first $10,000 of retirement income from state income taxes. Today’s endorsement by the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance underscores Governor Hogan’s strong leadership on public safety issues that have benefited Marylanders across the state. From the very beginning of the governor’s first term in office, he has worked to enact legislation and policies that support law enforcement. This past legislative session the governor pushed for and signed into law an expansion of his Hometown Heroes Act that boosted the state retirement income tax relief for these individuals by 50 percent to $15,000. This action built upon the Hometown Heroes Act of 2017, which exempted the first $10,000 of retirement income from state income taxes. Today’s endorsement by the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance underscores Governor Hogan’s strong leadership on public safety issues that have benefited Marylanders across the state. “These exceptional individuals routinely put their lives on the line for our state and their local communities and I am deeply grateful to have their support,” said Governor Hogan. “Over the next four years, I look forward to working with SLEOLA to ensure that the selfless service and sacrifice of these brave men and women is strongly supported and honored. As long as I am the governor of Maryland, law enforcement will always have a partner and someone they can count on.”

SLEOLA fights to protect, preserve and enhance the pay, benefits, and working conditions of State Law Enforcement Officers throughout Maryland. The State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance’s includes organizations whose members are employed with the Maryland State Police, the Natural Resources Police, Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Maryland Capitol Police, the Maryland Department of Health Police, the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Police, the Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services Intelligence & Investigative Division and the Warrant Apprehension Unit, the Motor Vehicle Administration Police, and the Comptroller’s Office Field Enforcement Agents.

Related

Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS