Scores coming to Quiet Waters Park

No, not that Scores!

To set the tone for an exciting 2018-19 season, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, in association with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, presents the widely popular Pops in the Park concert. This free annual Labor Day Weekend concert will take place at Quiet Waters Park on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. with a rain date of Monday, September 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Renowned Music Director José-Luis Novo, who is marking his fourteenth year with the Symphony, has prepared an exciting program of well-known music from film. Set in the beautiful outdoor theater at Quiet Waters Park, this year’s program is filled with many festive and well-loved pieces from films like Titanic, Chicago, and Superman, featuring composers such as Copland, Rossini, and Handel. “The ASO very much looks forward to presenting this fun-filled program to our community on Labor Day Weekend in the incomparable scenery and surroundings of Quiet Waters Park,” Maestro José-Luis Novo said. “This is one of my favorite concerts of the year because we play for a much bigger and diverse audience than usual, including dancing children and happy dogs. In this particular occasion, the ASO has put together a program serving as a teaser to our upcoming unique season focusing on music and film. Together with many blockbuster soundtracks, we will be performing a few lesser-known selections, and showcasing our very own talent within the ASO. It is truly an event not to be missed!”

Dr. Patrick J. Nugent, Executive Director of the Annapolis Symphony

Orchestra, said, “This is always a highlight of our year. It’s great to see so many families in such a wonderful setting listening to our marvelous Symphony.”

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is generously funded by many sponsors and partners, allowing the ASO to continue its music education and community outreach programs. The special Pops in the Park concert plays an important role in its mission of reaching and educating audiences of all ages. Without the generous support of the many friends of the ASO, free admission to many of the major symphony events would not be made possible. The concert draws an audience of nearly 3,000 each year and continues to produce and promote memorable symphonic music to an audience of all backgrounds and ages in Annapolis.

The casual outdoor event is a relaxing and inspiring evening for all. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and snacks, with concessions also available. Alcohol is prohibited. As one of the largest performing arts organizations in Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra looks forward to offering the special Pops in the Park event year after year.

Major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Rockwell Collins, M&T Bank, Wilmington Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Pops in the Park receives special support from the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, comprises 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. The non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, and various other community outreach efforts.

To request an interview with Maestro Novo, please contact Executive Director Patrick J. Nugent at 410-269-1132. For more information about the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, visit the website www.annapolissymphony.org

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB