Schuh puts brakes on closing Magothy Health Center in Pasadena

Pasadena residents were upset about the closure of the Magothy Health Center in Pasadena. The location operated under a favorable lease ($1/year) to provide services to women in the area without insurance.

In June, the owner of the building was notified by the County Department of Health that they would not be renewing the lease and services could be handled by other nearby locations in Glen Burnie or in Annapolis where the employees were to have been relocated.

Patients using the clinic were upset at the news and have asked the County to keep the the center open. County Executive Candidate Steuart Pittman has a support rally scheduled for tomorrow to protest the closing.

We learned this afternoon that County Executive Steve Schuh has put the brakes on the plan. Explaining the change of course, Owen McEvoy, Schuh’s spokesperson said, “After the concerns of the community were raised, we felt it was the appropriate response. The move was not supposed to take place for a few months anyway. Better to step back and reevaluate. There is a strong community connection to the building and its history.”

According to County officials the clinic was not terribly busy. A typical week would realize less than 6 new enrollees; and with the advances in technology, the majority of services can be obtained over the phone or online.

