Schuh announces completion of first public private partnership Waterway Improvement Project

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh recently announced the Department of Public Works (DPW) Watershed Protection and Restoration Program (WPRP) and Resource Environmental Solutions (RES) have completed a first of its kind water quality project for Anne Arundel County.

The recently completed retrofit of the stormwater pond owned and maintained by AJ&C Garfunkel in Laurel is the first project in the County to utilize cutting-edge technology to help control flooding and reduce pollution. RES, in conjunction with technology firm, Opti, have installed a Continuous Monitoring and Adaptive Control (CMAC) system, which will allow water levels in the pond to rise safely during rain events to store, retain, and treat stormwater onsite. This CMAC drainage system proactively monitors weather forecasts and actuates drainage valves to minimize flooding and run-off.

“Anne Arundel County is excited to be one of the first counties in the region to utilize this type of technology on a broad scale to help meet our water quality goals,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “This unique contract with our private sector partners, RES, AECOM, and Opti, has been extremely beneficial to the County from both an economic and environmental standpoint.”

“RES is proud to support Anne Arundel County’s innovative approach to addressing its water quality needs,” said RES Regional General Manager, Don Seaborn. “Through the combined efforts of all the partners, this project provides a vital resource to the community in helping to meet our shared goal of improving the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.”

“At Opti, we have the opportunity to work with an incredible group of forward-thinking communities seeking cost-effective ways to optimize valuable existing infrastructure and achieve improved environmental outcomes,” said Marcus Quigley, CEO of Opti. “The Chesapeake Bay Watershed in particular is one of the truly special places on the planet. We are thrilled to be working with Anne Arundel County to improve water quality and reduce flooding in the region.”

The project is part of the County’s first “Full Delivery of Water Quality Improvements” contract, a public private partnership between the County and RES awarded in April 2017. The contract is uniquely structured to help the County better satisfy its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) and Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) permits and goals by partnering with the private sector. The full $3.8 million award will only be paid upon completion of the projects and verification of the project’s benefits.

WPRP recently awarded its second “Full Delivery of Water Quality Improvements” contract of $1.7 million to I97 Sewer, LLC to provide the connection of four major commercial facilities on aging septic systems to the public sewer network. Once connected, wastewater loads will be treated to the highest limits of technology at the County’s wastewater plants equipped with enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) technology, resulting in significant water quality improvements. The combined effort will leverage in excess of $4 million in private funding to put the equivalent of over 290 homes onto public sewer.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB