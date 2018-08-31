Schuh and Anne Arundel County tackling litter with “Wonderful Anne Arundel”

County Executive Steve Schuh has unveiled “Wonderful Anne Arundel,” a major County beautification initiative to reduce litter and debris on government-owned roads and property.

“I want every inch of this County to make our citizens proud,” said Schuh. “From Brooklyn Park to Shady Side, Anne Arundel County government needs to do our part to ensure our roads are not just free of potholes, but are free of trash and debris as well.”

The comprehensive beautification initiative includes:

Initiating an adopt-a-median and round-about program: The County will solicit interest from landscaping companies and other groups to improve the appearance of appropriate these traffic structures beyond the level that the County can fund.

The County will solicit interest from landscaping companies and other groups to improve the appearance of appropriate these traffic structures beyond the level that the County can fund. Identifying areas within the County to target for beautification initiatives: By partnering with local landscapers, community groups, HOAs, and garden clubs, the County can leverage community investment. The County will work with interested HOAs on landscaping community entrances, as well as with businesses on major corridors.

By partnering with local landscapers, community groups, HOAs, and garden clubs, the County can leverage community investment. The County will work with interested HOAs on landscaping community entrances, as well as with businesses on major corridors. Identifying and coordinating opportunities to improve appearance of public lands and buildings: The County will review and identify opportunities to improve the appearance of County-owned properties including landscaping, maintenance, or art installations.

The County will review and identify opportunities to improve the appearance of County-owned properties including landscaping, maintenance, or art installations. Coordinating with State Highway Administration to improve appearance of State properties: The majority of roads in the County are owned by the State Highway Administration and the County will work with SHA to clean up trash along SHA-maintained roads.

The majority of roads in the County are owned by the State Highway Administration and the County will work with SHA to clean up trash along SHA-maintained roads. Developing a public art program: The County has not previously prioritized art installations on public property. Public murals and other art can signal an overall investment in the community so the County will develop policies and programs to locate public art throughout the County.

The County has not previously prioritized art installations on public property. Public murals and other art can signal an overall investment in the community so the County will develop policies and programs to locate public art throughout the County. Expanding trash clean ups and reducing the prevalence of trash: The County will expand regular trash pickup events on specific roadways as well as provide opportunities for the community to participate in trash clean-up acres to reinforce the need for personal investment in the appearance of the County.

Community associations and homeowners groups who are interested in partnering in the County’s beautification can learn more by contacting Loni Moyer at [email protected] or by calling 410-222-7644.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB