Sauer Compressors USA celebrates 20 years

Sauer Compressors USA is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Sauer USA was founded in August 1998 as the United States Headquarters for the Sauer Group by JP Sauer and Sohn out of Kiel, Germany. When the USA operation first opened, the main market focus was on the CVN Aircraft Carrier program and the United States Navy. After successfully landing the Carrier Contract and working their way onto most major U.S. Navy and Coast Guard surface vessel programs, by providing the highest quality, low maintenance solutions, with world-class support, Sauer Compressors USA expanded into countless commercial applications for high and medium pressure air and gas. These markets include CNG, Shipping, Research & Development, Aviation, Metallurgy, Processing, Mining, Power Generation, Power Distribution, Petro, & General Industry.

The North American Headquarters based in Stevensville, Maryland, maintains fully staffed sales, engineering, production and service teams ready and able to produce the best possible compressor package solution. After several facility expansions, Sauer Compressors USA moved into their current home in 2015. Today’s manufacturing facility is 10 times larger than it was in their humble beginnings.

Sauer Compressors USA has grown from a company with less than 10 employees, to an international network throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. This anniversary marks twenty years of providing the highest standards of quality and dependability for medium and high-pressure compressors. Sauer Compressors USA provides customers with custom solutions for any requirement. Each package can be specifically designed from a basic compressor block to a complete weather-resistant / sound-dampening containerized system, including options like gas boosters, storage receivers, dryers, filtration packages, custom programed controls, and much, much more.

Sauer Compressors USA has developed a rental program, which offers a diverse fleet of air & gas compressors ranging from 150 – 6,000 PSIG. With turnkey start up and immediate availability, the rental program allows customers to experience the ease of an operating Sauer compressor prior to purchase. Sauer Compressors USA has also expanded their product line by adding HAUG Oil-Free Compressors. HAUG compressors are 100% oil-free, dry running and hermetically gas-tight. Coming soon, Sauer Compressors USA will launch the highly anticipated “next generation” of medium and high-pressure compressors for North America.

Kent Island resident and CEO of Sauer Compressors USA, Don Eaton, says he is “looking forward to creating more local jobs and impacting the economy of Maryland’s Eastern Shore for the next 20 years”.

