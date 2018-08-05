Reading claims series with 11-7 win over Baysox

Eight unanswered runs propelled the Reading Fightin Phils to a series victory and an 11-7 win over the Bowie Baysharks in front of 3,516 at Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Reading (52-60) used a three-run home run from Jan Hernandez to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the hosts battled back immediately. After Ryan McKenna led off with a ground-rule double, Ryan Mountcastle lined an opposite-field two-bagger down the RF line to plate the first Shark run on the designated hitter’s 44th RBI of the season.

Bowie (51-60) continued their nine-batter inning with a two-out rally. With the bases loaded, Ademar Rifaela grounded a two-run, game-tying single up the middle to plate Mountcastle and Aderlin Rodriguez. One batter later, Martin Cervenka lined a go-ahead single to left field, scoring Anderson Feliz, and giving the Baysharks an early 4-3 lead.

The Phils scored five runs in the fifth inning, a single run in the sixth inning and two more runs in the seventh to take an eight-run lead, but the Sharks battled back with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth inning. With two away, Anderson Feliz sent the first pitch from Luke Leftwich deep to the right-center field scoreboard for his eighth long ball of the season. Rifaela notched a double for his second hit of the day and scored one batter later when Cervenka lined a double to the left field corner for the catcher’s second RBI of the day.

Erick Salcedo continued the two-out rally with a RBI single off the glove of shortstop Malquin Canelo to bring Cervenka home and complete the scoring for the home team. In total, the bottom four batters of the Bowie lineup went 6-for-15 with a home run, four runs scored and six runs driven in to pace the offense.

Bowie continues the six-game homestand Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s Washington Capitals Night at the ballpark as we’ll be celebrating and showing local pride for the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions. It’s also another pregame Happy Hour, with $2 draft specials and live music from Terry Glaze from 5 p.m. to first pitch. It’s also Dollar Dog Night, so fans can enjoy hot dogs for $1 throughout the entirety of the game.

