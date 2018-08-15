Rams Head bringing Glennon Doyle back to Maryland Hall on September 16th
Rams Head Promotions announces Glennon Doyle at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, September 16th at 2pm. Tickets on sale now.
Glennon Doyle is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of LOVE WARRIOR, a 2016 Oprah’s Book Club selection, as well as CARRY ON, WARRIOR.
She is the Founder and President of Together Rising, a nonprofit organization that has revolutionized online giving — crowdsourcing more than $14 Million for women, families, and children in crisis. Glennon is an activist, speaker, and irreverent thought leader who believes that a Love Warrior’s journey is to rush toward her pain and allow her pain to become her power. She lives in Florida with her wife and family.
