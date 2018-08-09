“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Providence Center receives more than $50K from 26th Annual Moran Golf Classic

| August 9, 2018
Rams Head

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today that its 26th Annual Moran Golf Classic netted $54,000 to help people gain job skills, build careers and contribute in their communities.  This year’s event was held on June 4th at Queenstown Harbor. Severna Park-based Moran Insurance was the Presenting Sponsor.

Left to right: Cathy Larner-Beckett, Chair, Providence Center Board of Directors; Aimee Bullen, Providence Center Director of Community Relations; Marc Dorman, President, Moran Insurance; Peter Brittingham, Friendly’s Restaurant employee; Tori Dark, Providence Center Employment Mentor; Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center President and CEO. Center: Sean McDonough, Under Armour Intern.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, released the following statement: “Each year, our Classic helps provide the funds Providence Center needs to support people to learn, grow and build the lives they want in their communities here in Anne Arundel County. This important event is possible with the support of our generous sponsors and committee members and I want to thank everyone involved in making our 26th tournament a success. I especially want to recognize Moran Insurance for its Presenting Sponsorship and for its ongoing partnership in our mission.”

Rams Head

Marc Dorman, President of Moran Insurance, said “Moran Insurance is proud to partner with Providence Center. We recognize the vital role the organization plays in our community. We understand how important our support is each year to help people live their best possible lives. I want to thank the many businesses and individuals who joined with us this year to support the people and families who count on Providence Center.”

26th Annual Moran Golf Classic Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor

Moran Insurance

 

Baldwin Sponsor

Reliable Contracting Company

 

Providence Sponsors

Cameron Group

PNC

 

Hospitality Sponsors

AT&T

Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

Evan K. Thalenberg Family

FPC Distribution

GW Carr Contracting, Inc.

Jenkins Restoration

Liberty Mutual and Safeco

Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone, P.A.

Schneider Electric-Critical Systems

Selective Insurance Company

Travelers

USI Insurance Services

 

2018 Golf Classic Committee Members:

Matt Lehmann, Chair, Moran Insurance

Marc Dorman, Moran Insurance

Eric Flamino, Stevens Battery Warehouse

Rick Hunsicker

Donna Moran, Moran Insurance

Michael Phillips, Schneider Electric-Critical Systems

 

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, helps people learn, grow and build the lives they want within their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 420 men and women and their families providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

Rams Head

 

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Volunteer

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark