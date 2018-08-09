Providence Center receives more than $50K from 26th Annual Moran Golf Classic

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today that its 26th Annual Moran Golf Classic netted $54,000 to help people gain job skills, build careers and contribute in their communities. This year’s event was held on June 4th at Queenstown Harbor. Severna Park-based Moran Insurance was the Presenting Sponsor.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, released the following statement: “Each year, our Classic helps provide the funds Providence Center needs to support people to learn, grow and build the lives they want in their communities here in Anne Arundel County. This important event is possible with the support of our generous sponsors and committee members and I want to thank everyone involved in making our 26th tournament a success. I especially want to recognize Moran Insurance for its Presenting Sponsorship and for its ongoing partnership in our mission.”

Marc Dorman, President of Moran Insurance, said “Moran Insurance is proud to partner with Providence Center. We recognize the vital role the organization plays in our community. We understand how important our support is each year to help people live their best possible lives. I want to thank the many businesses and individuals who joined with us this year to support the people and families who count on Providence Center.”

26th Annual Moran Golf Classic Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor

Moran Insurance

Baldwin Sponsor

Reliable Contracting Company

Providence Sponsors

Cameron Group

PNC

Hospitality Sponsors

AT&T

Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

Evan K. Thalenberg Family

FPC Distribution

GW Carr Contracting, Inc.

Jenkins Restoration

Liberty Mutual and Safeco

Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone, P.A.

Schneider Electric-Critical Systems

Selective Insurance Company

Travelers

USI Insurance Services

2018 Golf Classic Committee Members :

Matt Lehmann, Chair, Moran Insurance

Marc Dorman, Moran Insurance

Eric Flamino, Stevens Battery Warehouse

Rick Hunsicker

Donna Moran, Moran Insurance

Michael Phillips, Schneider Electric-Critical Systems

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, helps people learn, grow and build the lives they want within their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 420 men and women and their families providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement and meaningful experiences within the community.

