Printmaking pioneer is focus of latest exhibition at the Mitchell Gallery

German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer revolutionized printmaking. Find out why at the first exhibition of the 2018-19 season, “Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints,” in the Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College. More than 30 woodblock prints and engravings of this groundbreaking artist will be on view Aug. 24 through Oct. 14.

Mitchell Gallery director Hydee Schaller invites visitors to “experience Dürer right here in Annapolis. Come and explore the work of this world-renowned pioneering artist whose work elevated printmaking to an independent art form through his technical mastery of line and the use of light and shadow.”

Dürer revolutionized printmaking during the 15th and 16th centuries. By the age of 20 Dürer was recognized for his skill and talent as a painter, etcher, and draftsman. His distinctive compositions and the naturalism in his works display technical virtuosity, intelligence, and psychological depth—raising printmaking to an art form.

This exhibition includes Dürer’s celebrated “Small Woodcut Passion,” the full set of 16 prints from the famous “Engraved Passion,” and images from mythology, portraits, and images of saints. Some of Dürer’s most influential contemporaries, Albrecht Altdorfer and Martin Schongauer, are included.

A lecture by Eric Denker, Senior Lecturer at the National Gallery of Art, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Workshops, a book club, and other events are also planned. This exhibition, which is on loan from the Reading Public Museum, Reading, PA, is free and open to the public.

