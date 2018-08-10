Police warn of new “Jury Scam”

The Annapolis Police Department is warning the public of a new scam that has been reported by several Annapolis area resients.

Residents receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as from the Sheriff’s Office. They are told they’ve missed jury duty for a Federal court case and are pressured to provide the caller with personal information that can then be used for fraudulent activity.

If you receive a phone call like this DO NOT give the caller any personal or account information. Hang up and call APD at 410-268-4141.

SCAM INFO: www.uscourts.gov/services-forms/jury-service/juror-scams.

Please share this information with your neighbors.

