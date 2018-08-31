“Herrmann
Police investigating stabbing at Happy Harbor Inn in Deale

| August 31, 2018
StabbingAt approximately 1am this morning, Anne Arundel County police officers responded for a stabbing at 500 block of Deale Road in Deale.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Fire personnel arrived and transported the male to an area hospital for serious injuries.

No suspects were located. This is an open and on-going investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Southern District Detective Unit at 410-222-1960. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call our Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

