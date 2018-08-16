“Herrmann
Police investigating murder of Severn woman

| August 16, 2018
On Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at approximately 11:24 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Hawk Court in Severn for a suspicious death.  Upon arrival the reporting person found his 29 year old adult daughter, Jasmine Sherel Adams, deceased in the basement of her residence.

Homicide detectives responded and believe the victim suffered trauma to her upper body and was the victim of an apparent homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, August 16, 2018 to determine the exact cause of death.

At this time preliminary information suggests this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

