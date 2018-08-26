PODCAST: So, what’s new at the 51st Annual Maryland Seafood Festival?

The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

We all know that you can enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 51st Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! But do you know what is new and exciting?

Each year, they add a little more and improve things. New this year is expanded activities for kids of ALL ages. So it is a whole-family event from 2 to 102. Tiki Bar on the Beach? Additional music stage? Fireworks. Football.

We sat down with Brendan Curley, the producer of the fest to see what was what! Have a listen and then come out on Sept. 8 & 9, 2018 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Use the code EYE2018 to save 25%

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

What’s Cooking in 2018:

Over 100 seafood menu items

28th Annual Crab Soup Cook-Off (Saturday)

Live music ALL DAY LONG

Private, custom CABANAS

Official Sand Soccer Tournament (Saturday)

Pro-Team Soccer Tournament & Clinics (Sunday)

Moon Bounce rides

Treasure Hunt sponsored by SPRINT

Xpogo stunt team

Chef cooking demos and sampling

Chesapeake Arts Village

Craft Beer & Oyster tasting

Back by popular demand – FIREWORKS!

AND SO MUCH MORE!!! Bring your family, friends, bathing suit and sunscreen to relax and enjoy a day on the bay celebrating and supporting local charities. Buy your admission, crab soup cook-off tickets and/or parking tickets in advance! Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

