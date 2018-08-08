Pittman launches “Community First” forums starting this Thursday

Over the next six weeks, the Steuart Pittman for Anne Arundel County Executive campaign will conduct sixteen Communities First Forums throughout the county. Citizens at each forum will be asked to comment on recommendations from the Over the next six weeks, thefor Anne Arundel County Executive campaign will conduct sixteen Communities First Forums throughout the county. Citizens at each forum will be asked to comment on recommendations from the Small Area Plans that were created by their neighbors during the county’s last planning cycle.

“These plans were created at a time when county government wanted community input on land use decisions,” said Pittman. “They address development, schools, traffic, recreation, and the environment.

“The Schuh administration, at the urging of its Planning and Zoning Transition Committee, discontinued small area planning and never provided status reports to the communities. That transition committee was made up of two community representatives and nineteen developers and their agents.”

The next forum will be for residents of Crofton, where neighbors have been active in opposition to the proposed Enclave housing development and other projects along Route 3. It will take place Thursday, August 9, at 6 p.m. at Crofton Community Library, 1681 Riedel Road.

“When I take office in December the county will be in the process of creating its first draft of our General Development Plan,” said Pittman. “The impact of that document on the future of our county should not be underestimated. These forums will prepare me to hit the ground running on a community-driven process that puts people in the driver’s seat.”

Steuart Pittman is the Democratic nominee for Anne Arundel County Executive.

