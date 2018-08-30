Pittman calls on Schuh to take stand against Peroutka’s Resolution 30-18

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Candidate Steuart Pittman called on County Executive Steve Schuh to take a stand against Council Chair Michael Peroutka’s Resolution 30-18.

Resolution 30-18 requires the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to produce an annual report on the “emotional, physical, and psychological impacts” of a woman’s decision to terminate pregnancy.

“This resolution is an affront to women on every level,” said Pittman. “The idea that Peroutka is pushing the county government to invade the privacy of women and their reproductive health is as outrageous as it is dangerous,” continued Pittman.

“Asking the department to produce an annual report of this nature, whether the information is collected through surveys or personal interrogation, is wrong. Regardless of Steve Schuh’s feelings about abortion, and apart from his political affiliation with Michael Peroutka and his Institute on the Constitution, our county executive must condemn this resolution,” continued Pittman.

“The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is already in a state of disarray,” said Pittman. “Recent turnover and vacancies are crippling the department at a time when the opioid epidemic is ravaging our communities.”

Steve Schuh attended the Institute and encouraged all public officials to do so when he endorsed Peroutka’s failed campaign for re-election. Michael Peroutka is the founder of an organization called The Institute on the Constitution, which teaches a biblical interpretation of civil law, and opposes the use of taxpayer dollars to fund education.attended the Institute and encouraged all public officials to do so when he endorsed Peroutka’s failed campaign for re-election.

Pittman is the Democratic nominee for Anne Arundel County Executive. He is running a Communities First campaign focused on bringing people together to rein in the influence of corporate developers, support neighborhoods, strengthen local schools, and improve public safety. Steuart has been endorsed by county police, firefighters, teachers, and environmental advocates.

