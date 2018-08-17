O’Shea endorsed by Hogan for Delegate seat in District 30-A

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has endorsed Bob O’Shea for the House of Delegates in District 30-A representing the Annapolis area.

When notified of the recent endorsement, O’Shea said, “I appreciate the Governor’s support and look forward to working with him on the campaign trail and in office as a Delegate for District 30A.”

In making the endorsement, Governor Hogan’s said of O’Shea, “I endorse Bob O’Shea. Bob is exactly the kind of leader we need in Annapolis fighting for the people of Anne Arundel County in District 30A and helping us deliver real bipartisan solutions to the problems most important to Marylanders.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB