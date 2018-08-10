Organizer of March For Our Lives to hold gun safety roundtable

The local students who organized the March For Our Lives, in Annapolis on March 24th, are holding a round table discussion on school safety and gun violence.

The event will be held on August 15, 2018 from 6pm – 8:30pm at theMaryland State Education Association building in Annapolis (140 Main Street, 2nd floor meeting room, Annapolis, MD 21401). Invited to this event are federal and state elected officials, along with local representatives, candidates, and members of the education community.

Mackenzie Boughey, a rising junior at the Severn School in Anne Arundel County, spearheaded the March For Our Lives rally in Annapolis, and promised the attendees during her speech that the rally was just the beginning of the fight for safer schools and common sense gun reform. This round table is a part of keeping that promise. Miss Boughey has also invited students from Great Mills High School to be a part of the discussion.

There will be three main topics of discussion: (1) School Safety – Who is Responsible, to include school funding, school security, federal oversight, local change, etc.; (2) School Safety Measures, to include school safety mechanisms, enhanced security barriers, metal detectors, closed campuses, private security firms; and (3) Common Sense Gun Safety, to include Assault Weapons Ban, universal background checks, overhaul of NICS, and unattended weapons.

The following are confirmed to be attending the event:

Susan Turnbull, candidate for Lieutenant Governor with Ben Jealous’ campaign

Maryland State Senator Ed Reilly

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley

Ed Clarke, Executive Director Maryland Center for School Safety

County Executive Candidate Steuart Pittman

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Board of Education President Julie Hummer

Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost

The object of the round table is a true sharing of ideas and working to find solutions with all levels of government. Rob Timm, the morning deejay on WRNR, will be attending to help moderate the event. Miss Boughey has expressed to participants that this is not to be a politicking, or campaigning, event, but an opportunity to work together to try and find solutions to the on-going gun violence in schools and the community.

The event will be live-streamed through the March For Our Lives: Annapolis Facebook page – www.facebook.com/MarchForOurLivesAnnapolis/

