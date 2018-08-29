Newks, Hogan Companies, and Xfinity coming to Annapolis Towne Centre

Greenberg Gibbons announced that construction of a new 30,000-square-foot Retail and Office building next door to Whole Foods at Annapolis Towne Centre will open this fall.

Greenberg Gibbons, the developer of Annapolis Towne Centre, will own the building and occupy a 6,500-square-foot space on the third floor. This will be the company’s second corporate office, in addition to its Owings Mills headquarters.

The three-story building features a sleek, modern design, outdoor café seating area, restaurants and retail on the first floor, and offices on the second and third floors. Tenants signed on for its opening include:

Xfinity is the region's largest TV, Internet, voice, mobile and home management provider. It will open a 3,800-square-foot location on the first floor.

Chesapeake Contracting Group, a privately held, award-winning commercial general contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic region will occupy a 3,500-square-foot office space on the second floor.

Hogan Companies offers an array of real estate capabilities, including brokerage, consulting, investment, and development of land, commercial and residential properties. The company will occupy a 5,300-square-foot, second floor office space.

Alex Brown, a financial services company and division of Raymond James, is moving into a 3,900-square-foot office space on the third floor. The Annapolis location is integral to the company's plans for growth outside of Baltimore.

“This Retail and Office building offers a contemporary mixed-use space in the heart of Annapolis Towne Centre,” said Tom Fitzpatrick, president of Greenberg Gibbons. “We’re excited to already be 87% leased and look forward to adding our final, high quality tenants.”

