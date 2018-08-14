Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, along with Fire Chief Allan Graves, recently opened on the new Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Station.

“Over the last three and a half years, Anne Arundel County has undertaken a major effort to address our public safety infrastructure,” said Schuh. “This new volunteer fire station is a bricks and mortar example of our unwaivering commitment to public safety.”

The new 13,000 square foot $6 million Lakes Shore Volunteer Fire Station is located at 4642 Mountain Road.

This new fire station is a concrete example the Schuh Administration historic investments in public safety investments which include:

A major effort to improve our public-safety infrastructure, including the development of a new police academy that broke ground in December, the new Central booking facility that broke ground in March, and three additional fire stations.

Increasing the number of public-safety personnel by more than 120 to combat gangs and improve response times.

Accelerating the purchases of new police vehicles to bring the average age of our fleet down to 3 years.

This year’s budget builds on those efforts, calling for the installation of a new water supply tank in South County, as well as EMS substations in Mayo and in Heritage Harbour to ensure better, more efficient response times. The operating budget included funding for 10 new firefighters, a down payment on the County Executive’s goal of staffing the department to 970.

The capital project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

