Navy’s QB Malcolm Perry also named to Walter Camp Football  Foundation Player of the Year Watch List

Junior quarterback Malcolm Perry is one of 50 players on the 2018 Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Watch List. Perry is one of just 17 quarterbacks and four players from the American Athletic Conference on the list, joining Memphis running back Darrell Henderson, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 129 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, December 6. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 52nd annual national awards banquet on January 12, 2019 in New Haven, Conn.

Perry is coming off a standout sophomore campaign that saw him start 12 games (nine at slot back, three at quarterback). He finished second on the team in rushing with 1,182 yards on 138 carries and 11 touchdowns. He was also Navy’s second leading receiver with 13 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Perry’s 8.6 yards per carry set a Navy school record and ranked third nationally, while his 150.2 all-purpose yards per game was the sixth best average in the country.

Perry was the only player in the FBS last year to have two runs of 70 yards or more and one reception of 70 yards or more and is one of only two players in FBS history (Denard Robinson of Michigan is the other) to rush for 100 or more yards in a game at both running back and quarterback in the same year.

Perry had touchdown runs of 92 vs. SMU and 91 vs. Air Force making him just the third player in FBS history to have two runs of 90 yards or more in the same season (Navy has just five 90-yard runs in its history). His 92-yard run vs. SMU was a Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium record.

Navy kicks off the 2018 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 1 at Hawai’i before returning home to face Memphis, the defending AAC West Division Champions and 2018 preseason West Division favorite, on Saturday, Sept. 8. Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at: goo.gl/YYmmJb or by calling 1-800-US4-NAVY.

Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation (www.waltercamp.org; @WalterCampFF) – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

The Walter Camp Foundation is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 23 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about our story. The members of the NCFAA unveiled their preseason watch lists over a 10-day period (July 16-27). Sixteen of the association’s 23 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.



2018 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

Cam Akers, RB, Sophomore, Florida State

Darius Anderson, RB, Junior, TCU

Rodney Anderson, RB, Junior, Oklahoma

Ben Banogu, DE, Sophomore, TCU

Nick Bosa, DL, Junior, Ohio State #

Spencer Brown, RB, Sophomore, UAB

Jake Bentley, QB, Junior, University of South Carolina

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Jake Browning, QB, Senior, Washington

Devin Bush, LB, Junior, Michigan #

Raekwon Davis, DL, Junior, Alabama

AJ Dillon, RB, Sophomore, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Sophomore, Ohio State

T.J. Edwards, LB, Senior, Wisconsin #

Noah Fant, TE, Junior, Iowa

Mason Fine, QB, Junior, North Texas

Ryan Finley, QB, Senior, North Carolina State

Rashan Gary, DE, Junior, Michigan

Myles Gaskin, RB, Senior, Washington

Joe Gilles-Harris, LB, Junior, Duke #

Will Grier, QB, Senior, West Virginia

Justice Hansen, QB, Senior, Arkansas State

Damien Harris, RB, Senior, Alabama

Darrell Henderson, RB, Junior Memphis

Justice Hill, RB, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Collin Johnson, WR, Junior, Texas

Diontae Johnson, WR, Junior, Toledo

Jaquan Johnson, DB, Senior, Miami (Fla.)

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Junior, Clemson

Brian Lewerke, QB, Junior, Michigan State

Drew Lock, QB, Senior, Missouri

Bryce Love, RB, Senior, Stanford *

Trace McSorley, QB, Senior, Penn State

McKenzie Milton, QB, Junior, UCF

Steven Montez, QB, Junior, Colorado

Ed Oliver, DL, Junior, Houston *

Malcolm Perry, QB, Junior, Navy

Ahmmon Richards, WR, Junior, Miami (Fla.)

Brett Rypien, QB, Senior, Boise State

Kyle Shurmur, QB, Senior, Vanderbilt

David Sills, WR, Senior, West Virginia #

Devin Singletary, RB, Junior, Florida Atlantic

Benny Snell, RB, Junior, Kentucky

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Junior, Auburn

Khalil Tate, QB, Junior, Arizona

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Sophomore, Wisconsin #

Christian Wilkins, DL, Senior, Clemson #

Greedy Williams, DB, Sophomore, LSU

Brandon Wimbush, QB, Senior, University of Notre Dame

Darnell Woolfolk, RB, Senior, Army-West Point

* 2017 Walter Camp All-America First Team selection

# – 2017 Walter Camp All-America Second Team selection

