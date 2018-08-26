Navy’s defensive end Jarvis Polu on the Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List

Navy senior defensive end Jarvis Polu is one of 50 players named to the 2018 Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Former University of Oregon, and current Tennessee Titans Quarterback, Marcus Mariota was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2014; former University of Notre Dame, and current Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman, Ronnie Stanley received the award in 2015; former University of Colorado Quarterback Sefo Liufau received the award in 2016; and former Washington State University, and current Minnesota Vikings Defensive End Hercules Mata`afa received the award last year.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has become one of the most prestigious awards in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “This Award allows us to showcase the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes.”

The winner of the 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 14, 2018. Five finalists will be unveiled on December 5. The presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner (Sheraton Waikiki) and they will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2018-2019 season progresses. The finalists and winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which includes Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

Polu has played in every game of his career at Navy (40) and has started 27-consecutive contests at defensive end. He has recorded 90 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss in his career.

Navy opponents on the list include junior defensive back Alohi Gilman (Notre Dame), junior linebacker Solomon Matautia (Hawai’i), senior linebacker Jahlani Tavai (Hawai’i) and junior wide receiver John Ursua (Hawai’i)

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (O`ahu) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma`a Tanuvasa. Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was part of the inaugural class that included Kurt Gouveia, Olin Kreutz, Kevin Mawae, Junior Seau, Jack Thompson and Herman Wedemeyer.

