The Navy Midshipmen are preparing to travel 4,853 miles to Honolulu to face the University of Hawaii Saturday night at 11pm.

The Mid’s still have a week of practice before they travel on Thursday, but the first step in the process of finally getting the football season back underway is the release of the official depth chart for week one.

The big surprise comes at the top of the list. Zach Abey, who led the team at QB last year, made the transition to WR this offseason. That transition is hard enough on its own, he did it in his senior year of college. A daunting task. But Abey took his hard work and grit to the position and is now at the top of the depth chart in the X-WR group. Granted there are no true WR’s on the roster, and Abey will be doing a lot of blocking, it’s a testament to the kid’s heart.

Another interesting note is the youth in the defensive backfield. Hawaii is running the “Run & Shoot” offense that spreads out the DB’s. The three sophomores ( Farrar, Kinley,Wiggins) and a freshman (McMorris) are going to get put to the test early as Navy prepares for a Hawaii team that put up 418 yards passing and 43 points.

