Navy OT Andrew Wood named to 2018 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior offensive tackle Andrew Wood has been named to the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Wood is one of 22 players that returns to the Watch List from last year.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Wood is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and is a strong candidate for CoSIDA Academic All-American honors this year.

Wood has earned three varsity letters and has started 25-consecutive games for the Mids. He is an Operations Research major and carries a 3.59 grade point average.

Navy kicks off the 2018 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 1 at Hawai'i before returning home to face Memphis, the defending AAC West Division Champions and 2018 preseason West Division favorite, on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Source : USNA

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports