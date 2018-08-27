Maryland Hall to celebrate with Art’s Alive 20

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet will be the featured performer at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts’ (MHCA) 20th annual Arts Alive fundraising event on Friday, September 7th from 6 -10 p.m. The theme for Arts Alive 20 is “An Evening on Bourbon Street” and will feature BeauSoleil as well as local favorites Naptown Band and Bayfield Brass with Megan Pringle from WBAL-TV 11 News Today serving as the Arts Alive emcee.

More than 500 people are expected at Arts Alive 20, which will feature a new, all-outdoor format and location — in a tent under the stars on Maryland Hall’s North lot. BeauSoleil, hailed by many as “the best Cajun band in the world,” takes the rich Cajun traditions of Louisiana and artfully blends elements of zydeco, New Orleans jazz, Tex-Mex, country, blues and more into a satisfying musical recipe. Other entertainment includes dancers from Ballet Theatre of Maryland and performers from the Annapolis Chorale and Annapolis Opera performing brief vignettes to complement the Bourbon Street event theme.

Arts Alive guests will experience great food from more than 20 area restaurants (see list below); beer and wine; Big Easy specialty drinks including Pat O’Brien’s famous Hurricanes and Pusser’s Painkillers; roving street performers; and unique silent auction items.

Tickets for Arts Alive 20 are $200/person with sponsorships starting at $1,500. What began as a one-time event 20 years ago has evolved into Maryland Hall’s largest single fundraising event and has generated more than $2.5 million to support MHCA’s mission of art for all.

This year’s event is chaired by Maryland Hall Board Vice Chair Barbara Copeland Jackson, Sr. VP, Commercial Banking at BB&T. Arts Alive 20 Sponsors include: COMCAST; Whiting-Turner; KURE Smart Pain Management; BB&T Bank; CleanBay Renewables, Council Baradel; Alan Friedman and Karen Hosler; Katcef Brothers; Select Event Group; Annapolis Hyundai; Belle Grove & Arundel Federal Savings Bank; Black Turtle Services; Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Rams Head Presents; Sandy Spring Bank; Gormley Jarashow Bowman; Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film and New Media & Margie Axtell/Russ Stevenson; Dan & Patsy Mote; Mullen, Sondberg Wimbish and Stone; Tate Dodge Chrysler Jeep & Barbara and Glenn Jackson; Ziger Snead Architects; Absolute Fire Protection, Inc.; Bay Radiology; Bud and Bee Billups; David R. Lewis Family Foundation; Margaret and Drew Davis; Frost & Associates; Lisanna and Jim Gardiner; Gianni’s Pizza and Subs; Herrington Harbour; Holden & Campbell; Hyatt & Weber; Kagan Law Group; J. Mayer Architects; Liff and Walsh; M&T Bank; Pleasant Hills Builders; OBXtek, Inc; Sullivan Surgery and Spa; T. Rowe Price; Paul Wood and Mary Dempsey and Homestead Gardens.

Honorary Chairs for the event are: Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan; Senator Ben Cardin and Myrna Edelman Cardin; Senator Chris Van Hollen and Katherine Wilkens; Congressman John Sarbanes and Dina Sarbanes; Former First Lady Frances Hughes Glendening; Speaker of the House Michael Busch and Cynthia Busch; Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh and Dania Schuh; and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Julie Buckley.

For information about Arts Alive 20, contact Maryland Hall at 410-263-5544, ext. 10 or go to www.marylandhall.org.

