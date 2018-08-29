“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Man flown to hospital after being assaulted in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community

| August 29, 2018
Rams Head

A man was flown to an area hospital this afternoon after being assaulted by a group  in the 100 block of Frederick Douglass Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis. Frederick Douglass Street is Eastport Terrace community owned by the Housing Authority of Annapolis.

The victim was flown from the scene to an area hospital where is is in stable condition according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Police were dispatched this afternoon about 230pm for the incident and are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark