Man flown to hospital after being assaulted in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community

A man was flown to an area hospital this afternoon after being assaulted by a group in the 100 block of Frederick Douglass Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis. Frederick Douglass Street is Eastport Terrace community owned by the Housing Authority of Annapolis.

The victim was flown from the scene to an area hospital where is is in stable condition according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Police were dispatched this afternoon about 230pm for the incident and are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB