Main Street bike lane to be unveiled on September 16th. Other events planned to celebrate biking in Annapolis

As you may have noticed, the City has been installing bike share racks at locations throughout the city. Bikes are currently being delivered to these locations as well; and with that, the bike share in Annapolis is underway.

In conjunction with the launch of the bike share, the Mayor and bike advocates will be hosting several bike centric events in the next month.

August 29 at 2 p.m. at Maryland Inn (top of Main Street) – There will be a press conference with the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Coca Cola (sponsor), and Zagstar (bike share company) to announce the locations of the bike share stations throughout the city and county.



September 9 – 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Bike with Your Grandparents Day Bike Ride at the Wiley H. Bates Senior Center/Annapolis Boys & Girls Club. This is Grandparents Day and working with Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and the Wiley H. Bates Senior Center and Boys & Girls Club and Annapolis, the City’s Recreation and Parks Department will host an event to encourage kids to bike with their grandparents on the trail out of the Bates complex for a short easy ride.

September 16 — Bike Day In Annapolis. From 8 a.m. – noon. The new bike lane on Main Street in Annapolis will be unveiled. It will start with a big “roll in” at Whitmore Park and then ride in via Calvert to Northwest to Church to Main to Market to Dock Street onto to Susan Campbell Park. The lower half of parking lot at Susan Campbell Park will be closed to allow for a Bike Rodeo and a Learn to Ride Event. The roll in will be led by Mayor Gavin Buckley and Bike AAA. At City Dock, there will be vendors for bike repairs/tune ups, helmet give-away and several bike shops.

September 22 – 7 p.m. Lighted Bike Parade – Cyclists will start at Lemongrass and end at Market House. This will be led by Mayor Gavin Buckley, John Korin (Bike AAA), and Keith Bouchard (Market House).

October 2 –Bike to School Day – This is a national Bike/Walk to School Day – Mayor Buckley and senior staff, police and fire and volunteers will participate in a staggered bike/walk to school events within the City.

October 7 – Lifeline 100 – This is a signature event for Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks with a 100 mile bike ride across the county including parts of the City. There are shorter rides available–65 mile, 30 mile, and 15 mile rides. Visit lifeline100.com for more information.

