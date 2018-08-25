Local man’s HPV vaccine opinion causes quite a stir

It’s controversial. The HPV vaccine. Some say it will prevent cancer. Others are not so sure. A Federal court said that the vaccine killed a Sparks, Maryland woman.

Annapolis resident, Josh Mazer has been critical of the way this vaccine has been marketed to younger children. After all, it IS a sexually transmitted disease. Mazer uncovered a letter sent to every school superintendent in the state encouraging them to push the vaccine and suggesting that it should be included with typical pre-school vaccinations. He also dug up $90 million that the State received from the manufacturer, Merck, to market the drug.

The State is beginning to listen, but Mazer feels they have a long way to go.

Last week, The Maryland Crabs Podcast spoke with Mazer to hear what he had to say. The genesis of the episode was an opinion piece in The Capital. It piqued our curiosity. And knowing that 600 words is not that big, we sat down with Josh with an open mind for about an hour and learned a lot. And for those who will immediately jump on the “he’s a wacko, nut-job, anti-vaxxer” bandwagon–he’s not. And we address that!

Listen, learn, question. We did. You owe it to yourself and your kids to do the same!

Here are the two letters from the Department of Health sent to superintendents across the state. One is from 2017 and the other from 2018 after Mazer questioned the motives.

Download (PDF, 809KB)

