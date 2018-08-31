Local By Design to celebrate grand opening of mall location

Join the owners and artists of Local by Design as they celebrate more than just the Grand Opening of their 3rd Location.

After winning “What’s Up? BEST OF” titles for Best Shopping Boutique the past two years and adding Most Unique Gifts this year, this distinctive shop with over 70 artists opened their doors at the Westfield Annapolis Mall this past April.

They have enjoyed steady business and support these first few months from the community and look forward to the busy holiday season.

Also during this recent period, co-owner, Suzi Jett, has been a warrior and even worked the day after her brain surgery to treat her recurrence of cancer. Susan Sears, the other co-owner, filled the voids working tirelessly, both determined to ensure the success of all three locations. Suzi’s continued improvement makes this event even more special.

Local by Design’s Grand Opening Celebration with Mayor Gavin Buckley | Annapolis Mall, Thursday, September 6th, 5–7pm Click To Tweet

In January, 2016, Suzi Jett and Susan Sears conceptualized a plan to open an art boutique in the heart of historic Annapolis. It was based on Suzi’s first location in the Annapolis Design District, Gallery 3976 (now called Local by Design at the Gallery) where artists share working studios. They invited local creatives and small business owners to join them and occupy a retail space in the prime Annapolis area at an affordable price.

During the two years Local by Design Downtown has been open, Suzi has been battling breast cancer and recently had a recurrence in which she is recovering from treatments. Despite that, LBD continues to thrive and grow.

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB